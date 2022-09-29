Federal Judge Orders R. Kelly To Pay Victims At Least $300,000 In Damages

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ordered disgraced singer R. Kelly to pay at least $300,000 in restitution to some of his victims on Wednesday.

The former music star has been convicted of a slew of sex crimes and is currently incarcerated. The monetary payout is dedicated to two alleged victims named Jane and Stephanie, who will be given the funds to cover the costs of their therapy, as well as their treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, according to TMZ. The value of the compensation could potentially increase after the cost of Stephanie’s medications are calculated.

“The money will compensate two women known as Jane and Stephanie, for the costs of therapy and herpes treatment,” Donnelly said at the hearing in Brooklyn. The request to issue compensation to a suspected third victim named Sonja was denied, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Disgraced Artist R. Kelly Will Become A Father Again While In Jail)

Kelly did not physically attend court Wednesday, but he did join the conversation via Zoom while sitting in federal prison in Chicago, according to TMZ.

He is currently serving a 30-year sentence after a jury convicted him of racketeering and engaging in a variety of other sex crimes.

He has been accused of using his fame and fortune to lure women to his residence, where he would reportedly convince them to participate in sex scenes while the camera continued to roll.