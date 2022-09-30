Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Revealed Too Much About Their Bathroom Habits

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just shared too much about their personal habits — again. This time, we found out they take sh*ts with their bathroom door open. Did anyone really need to know that?

In the grand scheme of things, this is likely not a rare situation, and many people can probably relate. Still, was it necessary to make this a topic in a celebrity interview with a prominent media outlet? Probably not. Kunis sat down with E! News and revealed her family practices an open-door policy when it comes to the bathroom, and the reason behind this seems to be sheer laziness.

Kunis talked about the fact that all doors are kept wide open at her house. “That includes the bathroom,” she told E! News.

“It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm,” Kunis said in the interview.

This is a far cry from the glitz and glamour many people likely associate with the celebrity couple, and it probably isn’t how most fans picture Kunis living her life.

Kunis suggested she surprised herself with the rule, and it wasn’t exactly intentional. “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” Kunis explained. Yet, she is, apparently.

The actress shares two children with Kutcher: a 7-year-old daughter named Wyatt and 5-year-old son named Dimitri. Kunis said the doors now remain open because when she closed the bathroom door the kids would knock to come in, and the open-door policy is basically an example of situational laziness. “I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,'” Kunis told the outlet. (RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Was Left Unable To See Or Hear After Suffering From Rare Disorder)

Knocking on a closed door and asking permission to enter sound like examples of polite manners — and both certainly seem better than just leaving the door wide open to share everything with everyone. It sure sounds like Kunis gave up closing the bathroom door pretty quickly. By those standards, she may as well never shower, since she’ll just get dirty the next day anyway.

Well.

She’s done something like that, too.

Kunis and Kutcher made headlines in the summer of 2021 when they revealed they don’t bathe their children until “you can see the dirt on them.” This, from the same woman who said, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.”