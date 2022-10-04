REPORT: New Court Documents Allege Brad Pitt Choked And Hit Kids During Infamous Plane Incident

Newly obtained court documents allege Brad Pitt choked and hit his children and grabbed ex-wife Angelina Jolie by the neck during the now-infamous 2016 plane altercation.

The countersuit, which Jolie filed in response to Pitt’s February lawsuit disputing Jolie’s decision to sell her share in the former couple’s French estate, was obtained by Page Six on Tuesday.

In the filing, Jolie alleges that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” according to Page Six. Jolie also claims she attempted to help the children, but “to get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” Page Six reported.

“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” the filing states, adding that at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” https://t.co/nDUk2cp9EC — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) October 4, 2022

The infamous incident has been a point of contention for years, and the details surrounding what happened on the flight have been strongly disputed by Pitt’s attorneys. A source close to Pitt said “Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something,” and went on to state “This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here,” according to Page Six.

News of this incident sparked a child abuse investigation by the FBI at the time, but authorities ultimately decided against pursuing criminal charges, according to Page Six.

The court documents also allege that Pitt engaged in other forms of abusive behavior during that flight. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the filing claims, according to Page Six.(RELATED: Angelina Jolie Tipped Off Photographers Who Exposed Her Relationship With Then-Married Brad Pitt, Book Says)

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids, Hit Another in Face on 2016 Plane Flight https://t.co/8A4CMp85Oo — People (@people) October 4, 2022

“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the documents allege. “Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”