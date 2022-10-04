Rick Scott, NRSC Stand Behind Herschel Walker Amid Report He Paid For Abortion

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is standing behind Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker amid a report that he paid a woman to have an abortion.

“When Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat and smear their opponents. That’s what’s happening right now. They know they are on the verge of losing the Senate, and they know that Herschel Walker is winning, so they have cranked up the smear machine,” Scott said in a Tuesday statement. “This is just like the smears they attempted against Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and it will not work. Herschel has denied these allegations and the NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him too.”

The Daily Beast reported Monday that Walker allegedly paid a woman to have an abortion in 2009. The outlet cited an image of a $700 check reportedly from Walker to the woman, as well as a get-well card. Walker, who supports a 15-week ban on abortion and has suggested he would go further, claimed that the report is defamatory and promised to file a lawsuit on Tuesday. He has not yet done so. (RELATED: ‘Flat-Out Lie’: Herschel Walker Speaks Out On Reports He Paid For His Girlfriend’s Abortion)

Walker’s son, Christian, a popular TikTok user and conservative influencer, accused his father of threatening to kill him and his mother. Christian Walker also claimed that he and his mother had to move six times in a six month period to escape Herschel Walker’s alleged violence.

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

The NRSC is also claiming that the report is inaccurate, as is former President Donald Trump, who initially urged him to run for the seat.

“Democrats are losing in Georgia and are on the verge of losing the majority, so they and their media allies are doing what they always do—attack Republicans with innuendo and lies. Democrats and the media have tried to stir up nonsense about what has or hasn’t happened in Herschel Walker’s past because they want to distract from what’s happening in the present. Right now, Sen. Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time, causing skyrocketing inflation, a raging border crisis, and crime in Georgia communities. Georgians can see through the nonsense from the Democrats and the media and will vote accordingly,” NRSC communications director Chris Hartline said in a statement.

Warnock leads Walker by 1.3 points in the RealClearPolitics average and 2.1 points in the FiveThirtyEight average. The Cook Political Report considers the race a toss-up.