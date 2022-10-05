‘Serious Problem’: Nikki Haley Calls Out Biden’s Failure To Halt OPEC Production Cut

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed President Joe Biden for failing to stop the cut in OPEC’s oil production during a Wednesday Fox News appearance.

“It is ironic that they said this was shortsighted. What was shortsighted was Biden to come out of the gate and just shut down energy production in this country. And what’s really telling about this OPEC position is, who was really pushing OPEC to cut? Russia,” Haley told host Martha MacCallum. “So who was OPEC listening to? If there’s something, that is the part of the administration that is paying attention to, and the fact that they don’t put the country in this situation.” (RELATED: White House Calls For Less Reliance On OPEC As It Blocks Domestic Drilling)

On Wednesday, OPEC announced a production cut of two million barrels per day, despite efforts by the Biden administration to avert the measure. The Biden administration released 10 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Wednesday, putting it at its lowest level since the 1980s, according to Forbes.

WATCH:

“You know, our oil reserves are down to the 80s, we’re at the level we were at in the 80s. So he says that it’s going to go dip into 10 million more barrels of oil, all he’s doing is trying to buy time into the election. The reality is that we have a serious problem here, and what he needs to do is fight it with our oil producers, export as much liquefied natural gas as we can, and open up the system, that’s the only way to fix this.”

“When you’ve got Russia and Saudi Arabia, which has always been a complicated ally, but still an ally, and China on the same page basically against the United States when it comes to the global oil markets, we’ve got a big problem on our hands,” MacCallum said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.