‘Kill Us Any Way They Can’: Kanye Blasts Planned Parenthood, ‘Demonic’ Media In Tucker Interview

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West criticized Planned Parenthood, “demonic” media outlets and Jared Kushner during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday.

“I don’t care about people’s response as much as I care about the fact that there is [sic] more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point,” West told Tucker Carlson. “50% of black death in America is abortion. I don’t care about people’s response, I perform for an audience of one and that is God.”

The interview was the first since West and conservative commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week Monday. (RELATED: ‘A Scam’: Kanye West Rips BLM After Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt)

West went on to claim that social media promotes unhealthy lifestyles, citing people’s attacks on Lizzo for losing weight.

WATCH:

“Let’s talk about Gabby and my good friend Lizzo. Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for, people like, it’s like telemarketer callers, like on Instagram – they attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” West told the Fox News host. “Aside the fact whether it’s fashion en vogue, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

West claimed the promotion of unhealthy lifestyles was a form of genocide targeting black people.

“They want to kill us in any way they can,” West said. “Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics [sic], with the KKK and I believe that if we saw ourselves as – if we saw ourselves as a people and not a race, then we would treat our people better.”

West also took aim at Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser. (RELATED: Cameras Capture The Moment Kanye West Retrieves Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Sex Tapes And Gifts Them Back To Her)

“After talking to them, and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like wow, these guys might have really been holding Trump back,” West said, going on to describe what he perceived as a sense of entitlement, while also claiming Kushner viewed the Abraham Accords as “a way to make money.”

“For me as a maverick and a talent and a person that has been beaten, kicked, lost everything, said to have lost my mind… It’s a weird thing. A person who has built something from nothing when I sit across the table from Josh Kushner and he feels so entitled to that idea and this person has never brought anything of value other than being a good venture capitalist, I have a major issue with that. It makes me feel like they weren’t serving my boy Trump the way we could have.”

West had praise for the former president.

“Trump wanted nothing but the best for this country. Moses stuttered. God isn’t always going to bring the most perfect personality,” West told Carlson. “A lot of times the most fake people, their job is talking and making people feel comfortable. And the realest people are going to make you feel uncomfortable at first.”

