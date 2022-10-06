Experience A Nuclear Blast In This Insane Virtual Reality Video

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if a foreign or domestic terrorist dropped a nuclear bomb? A new virtual reality video shows exactly what it would be like.

The almost 2-minute long video shared by The Unexplained puts the user on a beautiful, tropical beach in what is likely a real part of Earth, but is void of other human life. The first few seconds show you looking around at the beach, the gorgeous blue ocean, but clearly frantic and shaking as the impending bomb shudders the screen.

At the 18-second mark, the bomb ignites. It’s unclear whether it hits the ground or explodes just above as in Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII, but the outcome is pretty freaking terrifying.

All of the flora immediately turn black, crumbling into nothing as the invisible radiation pounds it to death. The mushroom cloud inhales all around it, soaring high into the atmosphere.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that those who look directly at a nuclear blast could experience anything from temporary blindness to severe retina burns, that won’t matter for long because you’ll definitely die if you’re ever this close to a nuclear blast. (RELATED: Trump Reveals What He Thinks Is The Biggest Threat Facing America)

My preference would be to die immediately on impact, sending my soul back to the spirit world as my entire being is vaporized into a shadow. The alternative is suffering external and internal radiation and physically melting to death over the course of a few days to a week, as was so horrifyingly portrayed in HBO’s “Chernobyl” series.

Perhaps it’s my online bias (I did buy iodine tablets in bulk last night) but has anyone else noticed a sharp rise in warnings about nuclear war recently? I know Biden ignored questions about it earlier this year, not too long after Russia invaded Ukraine and took over the Chernobyl power plant.