‘A National Security Issue’: Lara Trump Lambastes DOJ, Says Hunter Biden Probe Needs ‘Oversight’

Fox News contributor Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, lambasted the Justice Department over the Hunter Biden investigation during a Monday night Fox News appearance.

“Biden’s Department of Justice right now is doing everything possible to restore their reputation with the American people, to somehow justify the raid of a former president and possible political opponent’s home that was unprecedented, that was unnecessary,” Trump said. “I imagine the FBI comms team cooked up the idea where they said, wait a minute, now’s the time, we’re to go forward and possibly charge Hunter Biden with something like a slap on the wrist. If anybody did anything wrong, of course they should be held to account.”

“If it was my dog Charlie, he’d probably be in jail too if he did half the things Hunter Biden has actually done,” Trump said. “If there’s anything we learn from Hunter’s laptop, it is that this is a guy who is in serious need of help. That aside Sean, you also can’t take for granted the timing of all this — the possible charges against Hunter Biden and the likely outcome of those charges.” (RELATED: ‘National Security Nightmare’: GOP Rep Says Hunter Biden Had An ‘Eric Swalwell Situation’)

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, the Florida estate owned by Trump, to execute a search warrant for classified documents.

“We want to get to the bottom of what happened with 10% for the big guy. Hunter Biden, his uncle Jim, Joe, profiting to the tune of millions of dollars for their family on foreign business deals that utilized Joe Biden’s position pretty clearly in all of these deals,” Trump said. “The American people know the only way we can get to the bottom of this is to put Republicans back in charge of the house, Republicans back in charge of the Senate. We need some oversight on this. We need to know because it is a national security issue. That’s the bigger picture here.”

FBI agents reportedly believe that there is sufficient evidence to file gun and tax charges against Hunter Biden, according to the Washington Post.

Former Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi of Florida noted that family members had options to help a relative struggling with addiction, but also noted a special prosecutor was necessary.

“It’s a matter of national security,” Bondi told Hannity. “It’s so important and yet they choose not to get a special prosecutor in this case.”

“Legally, that’s an actual conflict,” Bondi added later. “Because as we know the U.S. Attorney reports to Merrick Garland, who reports to Joe Biden. Biden and his kids are now witnesses in any case against Hunter Biden. It’s really unbelievable, legally to me, that that has not been dealt with and there’s not a special prosecutor on the case.”

