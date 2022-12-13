‘We’re Working On It Still’: Producer Teases Johnny Depp’s Possible Return To ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’

Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that discussions are in progress to bring Johnny Depp back in a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

Bruckheimer told The Associated Press that the wheels are in motion and the intention is to bring Depp back into his iconic role. “Are we seeing a return of Johnny Depp to the Pirates of the Caribbean,” asked the reporter from the Associated Press. The video posted to Twitter showed Bruckheimer’s reaction as he carefully chose his words.

“We’re still working on it” – producer Jerry Bruckheimer discusses Johnny Depp’s potential return to “Pirates of the Caribbean” pic.twitter.com/GrIre7W4bm — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 13, 2022

“We’re still working on it, nothing’s definitive yet,” he said, “but we continue to take little baby steps getting towards a screenplay,” Bruckheimer responded.

The movie franchise has been a huge box office success story over the years, and “Pirates of the Caribbean” is among Depp’s most famous movie roles. However, the franchise dumped Depp amid allegations of domestic abuse, according to the Economic Times. The allegations against Depp prompted him to sue Heard for $10 million in a high profile defamation law suit that unfolded in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp came out victorious in the grueling 6-month case, thereby clearing his name from the accusations filed against him. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Turns Up The Heat At Rihanna’s Fashion Show)

Depp has seen a significant resurgence in his popularity since his high-profile courtroom victory against Amber Heard. He has since embarked on a musical tour with Jeff Beck, reinstated his original fragrance ad campaign, and walked the runway in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Excited fans will have to wait a while longer to see how the discussions between Depp’s team and Bruckheimer’s representatives evolve.