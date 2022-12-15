EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Boebert Unveils Bill To End Taxpayer Funded Abortions For Illegal Immigrants

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a bill Thursday that seeks to end taxpayer funding of abortions for illegal immigrants, according to a copy of the bill first shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

If passed, the “No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act” would bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Health and Human Services (HHS) employees or contractors from transporting illegal immigrant across state lines to get abortions, according to the bill. The Biden administration in November instructed federal officials caring for pregnant unaccompanied illegal immigrant girls to transport them to areas of the country where abortion is legal. (RELATED: Border Patrol Agents Confronted Mayorkas In El Paso. Here’s What Was Said)

“The Biden administration is unlawfully using taxpayer money to transport pregnant, illegal alien children across state lines for late-term abortions. My colleagues and I have introduced bicameral legislation to end these illegal and horrific policies once and for all,” Boebert said in a statement to the DCNF.

Congress has included the Hyde Amendment in its appropriations since 1976 to prohibit taxpayer money from funding abortions unless “the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term or where the pregnancy is the result of an act of rape or incest.”

The bill includes restrictions on ICE or HHS to prevent them from using taxpayer funds to pay for illegal immigrants’ abortions with limited exceptions, including if the mother’s life was in danger or if the pregnancy was a product of rape or incest.

“Taxpayer money should never fund abortions, whether for citizens or non-citizens. Our priority at the southern border should be security and peace, not death and destruction,” Boebert said in her statement.

The bill also attempts to prevent any taxpayer funding used to make people perform or help facilitate abortions.

The Biden administration’s latest guidance to federal officials was a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, handing the question of the legality of abortions to states.

Neither ICE nor HHS immediately responded to requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.