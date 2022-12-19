Don Lemon Looked Straight Into The Camera And Said: ‘There’s Nothing Fake About CNN’

CNN host Don Lemon denied that CNN was “fake” Monday while interviewing a filmmaker about a documentary on the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I’m not exactly sure — first of all, I don’t agree with what you’re saying, but I’m not exactly sure of how that played into people going into the Capitol and rioting on January 6th,” Lemon told filmmaker Andrew Callaghan. “There’s nothing fake about CNN.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Laments Media For Not Doing Enough To Attack Republicans)

Callaghan had noted that networks like “Fox” and “even CNN” are constantly competing for “views” in the 24-hour news cycle “based upon fear, division, outrage and panic.”

Despite Lemon’s claim, multiple CNN analysts and anchors cited the now-discredited Steele Dossier, a document funded by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, alleged that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. Host Jim Sciutto defended the dossier on multiple occasions.

WATCH:

Retired Army officer Ralph Peters, who was an analyst for CNN, claimed the dossier “rings true” in a 2019 appearance on the network. The Washington Post deleted and corrected portions of articles based on the dossier in November 2021 following the indictment of Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the FBI.

Danchenko was later acquitted by a federal jury in Virginia.

CNN host Erin Burnett claimed the Steele dossier was funded by Republicans in March 2019.

CNN omitted mentioning violence by Antifa in the wake of violent clashes in August 2017 between the left-wing group and white nationalists during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a statue honoring Robert E. Lee.

The network aired a chyron saying riots in Wisconsin following an August 2020 police-involved shooting were “fiery but mostly peaceful,” with a correspondent reporting while in front of a burning building.

Lemon also allegedly warned former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett that police doubted the actor’s story after Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019. A jury convicted Smollett for lying about the supposed attack in December 2021. (RELATED: The List Of CNN’s Bungled Reporting Is A Sight To Behold)

CNN also repeatedly claimed that 17 intelligence agencies concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election, misreported a joke by singer Nancy Sinatra about Trump’s enjoyment of song “My Way” and edited a video to make it appear Trump dumped a box of fish food into a pond of koi that omitted then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe doing the same thing.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.