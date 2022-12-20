Bah Humbug: Man Caught On Video Stealing Baby Jesus From Nativity Display

Security footage captured an unidentified man stealing a baby Jesus statue from a Nativity scene display in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

The footage from the Sundance Square downtown district caught an adult man in a gray shirt and blue jeans walking away with a decorative baby Jesus in his arms between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m., CBS News reported. Sundance Square security filed a theft report at 2:32 p.m. Sunday.

Fort Worth police are currently searching for a suspect in the case, but have no leads.

“Help us identify the man who stole baby Jesus from our Nativity in Sundance Square,” Sundance Plaza wrote on its Instagram Sunday. “Help us save Christmas. HE is the reason for the season.”

Similar incidents have occurred during past Christmas seasons. In 2017, a topless member of a radical feminist group attempted to steal a statue of the infant Jesus from the Vatican’s nativity scene on Christmas Day while screaming “God is woman.” Police immediately stopped her and returned the statue to its proper place. (RELATED: Nativity Scene Turned Into Pornographic Display)

That same year, a vandal decapitated a statue of the infant Jesus in West Bend, Wisconsin. The statue had been displayed in the community since the 1960s. A similar incident occurred in Illinois a year prior, when police arrested Matthew J. Fellhauer for allegedly stealing a statue of baby Jesus from a local church’s nativity display and breaking its arm off.