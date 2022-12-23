Christina Hall Reveals She Has Lead And Mercury Poisoning

“Flip or Flop” star Christina Hall posted a health update to her Instagram story Thursday to let fans know she is suffering from mercury and lead poisoning that may be connected to her job.

She expressed she could have been exposed “most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (all the bad flips).” The announcement has since expired from her account. The reality TV star said she has been through quantum biofeedback machine testing that uncovered the poisoning as well as “small intestine bacteria overgrowth,” according to People.

The 39-year-old HGTV star said she underwent testing in an alternative medicine center in California. She explained that the machine is designed to uncover “anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body’s electric reactivity patterns,” according to People.

Her focus has been to remove the source of the contamination and cleanse her body.

Hall said she was planning on “detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs” and if that plan doesn’t lead to health improvements, she will be exploring the possibility that her symptoms may be correlated with her breast implants, according to People. (RELATED: Hollywood Star Reveals Bee Sting On His Eye)

“Been super exhausted lately so [I’m] on a kick to get back into my body,” Hall told her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The reality television star opened up about numerous ailments she has been suffering from, including inflammation, Hashimoto’s disease, Raynaud’s syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, and joint and muscle pain, the outlet reported. She said she also has dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue, among a list of other health issues.