REPORT: Man Broke Into High School, Lived There For 2 Days, Stole Plow Truck Then Tried To Rob Department Store

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man from Watertown, New York, after he reportedly committed a series of crimes in late December.

Sean M. Briggs, 35, trespassed at General Brown High School when his vehicle got stuck in the snow Christmas Day, officials told WWNY. (RELATED: Call To Police Over Alleged Trespassing In Idaho Leads To More Than 50 Wildlife Charges)

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school’s concession stand. https://t.co/rYeLsbbTkZ — News Radio 1290 WNBF (@NewsRadio1290) December 29, 2022

Briggs stayed at the high school for two days, the outlet reported. While he was there, he allegedly ate from a concession stand, made food in the home economics room and used the gym to play basketball.

Briggs then used the school’s plow truck to go to the Runnings department store in Watertown, according to WNBF. He allegedly tried to steal roughly $8,500 worth of hunting, trapping, camping, fishing gear and firearms before law enforcement arrived and found him inside the plow truck, WWNY reported. Runnings’ alarm system notified police about the activity, and Briggs was arrested at the scene.

Briggs faced multiple charges including burglary, attempted burglary and criminal mischief, according to WWNY. He was prosecuted in centralized arraignment court and subsequently released. He is set to appear Thursday in Watertown Court.