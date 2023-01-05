Prince Harry Reportedly Blames His Infamous Nazi Costume On William, Kate Middleton

In his upcoming memoir “Spare,” Prince Harry blames Prince William and Kate Middleton for allegedly encouraging him to wear his infamous Nazi soldier costume, anonymous sources told Page Six.

Harry’s outfit included a red armband with a large swastika patch. The costume gained infamy when the ex-royal was spotted wearing it at a party in 2005. Harry claimed William and Kate told him to wear the outfit, according to sources cited by Page Six.

Harry reportedly went to his brother and sister-in-law for advice on what to wear, and they allegedly selected the Nazi uniform over a pilot costume. Harry said the now-Prince and Princess of Wales “howled with laughter” when they saw his final look, according to Page Six. The party called for a “Native and Colonial” theme, and William opted to dress as a lion, the outlet reported.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry alleged in “Spare,” according to Page Six.

He reportedly wrote his outfit was “Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.” Harry held his brother responsible for the outfit choice, according to Page Six. He was 20 years old at the time.

Harry has since referenced the Nazi costume incident as “one of the biggest mistakes in my life,” according to Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry Accuses William Of Physically Attacking Him)

“It’s strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William’s role in the scandal,” an unnamed senior publishing source told Page Six after reportedly reading “Spare.”

Harry’s memoir also allegedly details a physical altercation between the brothers. Harry claimed William physically struck him and caused injury to his back, according to an excerpt.

The memoir will be released Jan. 10.