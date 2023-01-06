REPORT: 16-Year-Old Student Dies During ‘Athletic Event’ In Las Vegas

A 16-year-old Las Vegas high school student-athlete has died after suffering a “medical emergency” during an “athletic event” Thursday night, the school’s principal stated.

The student, Ashari Hughes, was reportedly competing in a game on Desert Oasis High School’s varsity flag football team when she collapsed. The school’s principal, Ian Salzman, announced Hughes’ death in an email to the school community.

“Staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away,” Salzman wrote.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the high schooler’s cause of death.

The superintendent of Clark County School District (CCSD), Jesus Jara, released a statement following Hughes’ tragic death. “The loss of this young life deeply saddens us, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family, and loved ones,” Jara began.

“When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District Family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss,” the CCSD superintendent added.

Statement from CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in regards to the passing of a Desert Oasis High School student: pic.twitter.com/plAJck42Tu — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) January 6, 2023

One of Hughes’ family members told Fox5 that Hughes was having chest problems before she collapsed on the sidelines. However, the family member explained that a doctor cleared Hughes to play sports despite her heart problems. (RELATED: ESPN Anchor Stops Live Broadcast To Pray For Damar Hamlin. It’s The Most Refreshing Thing You’ll See All Day)

Hughes’ family members have created a GoFundMe campaign.