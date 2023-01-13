KJP Claims That Biden ‘Restored Independence’ At The DOJ

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Biden has “restored independence” at the Department of Justice during a press conference Friday.

“Does this episode undercut that argument that he would restore confidence? Because here we have in the headlines that he is now under investigation,” a reporter asked.

“He’s restored independence in the Department of Justice. That’s what we’re doing here,” Jean-Pierre responded. “When we’re saying we’re gonna refer you to the Department of Justice that is restoring independence as it relates to issues like this. And that is important to the president.” (RELATED: ‘She Has Not Answered A Single Question’: CBS News Anchors Call Out KJP Over Biden Docs)

“And it’s been consistent. What I am saying about investigations has been consistent for the last two years. You’ve heard me over and over again when it comes to a legal issue or matter like this, we have always referred to the Department of Justice. So there’s nothing here, different here. We have said we have wanted to restore the independence of the Department of Justice, that is what you’re seeing, and again this has been done in a transparent way.”

Lawyers discovered a number of classified documents at Biden’s home in Delaware, next to his corvette in his garage Thursday. One document was found stored in an adjacent room. Other classified documents had previously been found by attorneys at the Penn Biden center, a think tank in Washington D.C., in November, a fact which Biden said he was unaware of.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel on Thursday to investigate Biden’s handling of the classified documents.

“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said.