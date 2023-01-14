Video Shows Pipe-Wielding Man Charge At Driver On Freeway

Video footage shows a Tesla driver bring his car to a stop on a Southern California freeway and bash the truck behind him with a metal pipe Wednesday.

The man, wearing a mask and a tight olive green t-shirt is seen rushing to the victim’s truck and striking it several times before running back to his car and driving off, according to KTLA.

This same attacker has reportedly terrorized other drivers in similar road rage incidents in recent months.

Wednesday’s victim began recording the Tesla attacker when he witnessed the vehicle being maneuvered erratically and harassing a white sedan also on the freeway.

The video shows the Tesla stop near a sedan on the far-left lane. The driver then runs towards the sedan but it drives away.

As the driver began walking back towards his Tesla, he noticed the man in the truck filming him. “He gets back to his car and he notices that I’m taping him, so he follows me. At some point, he cuts me off, slams the brakes and starts beating on my car,” the victim told KTLA. (RELATED: REPORT: Driver Aims Gun At Man During Road Rage Incident, Turns Out It’s An Undercover Cop)

The victim of the attack said he was unsure how to respond. “Initially you think, ‘Should I pin him to the wall with my car?’ ‘Should I run him down?’ ‘What should I do?’ And I tried to stay focused and think, ‘I don’t want to go from victim to criminal in an instant.”

The California Highway Patrol launched an investigation into the attacker. The attacker’s Tesla has no license plates. Three different drivers have filed police reports over similar road rage experiences, the New York Post reported.