Jacinda Ardern To Resign As Prime Minister Of New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern is resigning as prime minister of New Zealand, the Labour leader announced Thursday.

Ardern will step down no later than Feb. 7, saying she, “no longer had enough in the tank” for the job.

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” Ardern said, The Guardian reported. “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.” (RELATED: Three Princeton Diversity Administrators Resign Over Alleged ‘Macro-Aggressive Environment’)

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

BREAKING: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek reelection and plans to stand down no later than early February https://t.co/8fV0bsPuov pic.twitter.com/2QmblKEveL — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2023

Ardern was first elected prime minister in 2017, making her the youngest elected in that position, at the age of 37.

Ardern inflicted harsh lockdown measures on the New Zealand public during the COVID-19 pandemic. After briefly lifting restrictions, the country reimposed lockdowns after a single COVID-19 case was reported, urging citizens to stay home except in cases of “essential personal movement.”

Ardern also delayed the country’s parliamentary election by four weeks in August 2020 due to the pandemic, saying, “ultimately I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information they need.”