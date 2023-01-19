DeSantis 2024 Group Plans $3.3 Million Spending Spree To Push For Presidential Run

A political action committee (PAC) supporting Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is ready to spend $3.3 million persuading him to launch a presidential campaign.

Ready for Ron, a PAC run by former Reagan and Trump operative Ed Rollins, plans on spending $2.3 million in television ads and $1 million in other promotions over the next six months, according to the Financial Times.

We are just getting started with our efforts to DRAFT Ron DeSantis. Check out the latest: https://t.co/9DciQkdAXi #DeSantis2024 #ReadyforRon — Ready for Ron (@Ready4Ron) January 19, 2023

“Ready for Ron is investing heavily in drafting Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024, knowing that he is the Republican Party’s best chance to win back the White House. DeSantis’ pro-freedom platform has made Florida the best state to live in America — I know, I moved here — and we won’t stop until that platform goes national for all Americans to enjoy,” Ready for Ron legal counsel Dan Backer told the Daily Caller.

The group officially filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Thursday and has garnered over 125,000 signatures on a petition urging DeSantis to run for president, Ready for Ron says. (RELATED: DeSantis Administration Demands Data On University-Sponsored Sex Changes)

Ready For Ron has spent over $200,000 a month promoting the petition and brought a lawsuit against the FEC so it can share the signatories with DeSantis, according to the Washington Examiner.

“America is in grave danger from the Radical Left and their failed, socialist, woke policies. The America-First agenda MUST be revived. Governor Ron DeSantis is the next Great American President — like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump — who will turn our country around,” the petition says.

Ready for Ron launched in May 2022 and began fundraising for a potential DeSantis presidential campaign ahead of the midterm elections. The group spent $2.3 million against President Joe Biden in the 2022 election cycle, according to watchdog group OpenSecrets.

DeSantis won re-election against Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points in November. He is expected to be a top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and has surpassed former President Donald Trump in multiple state level polls.

DeSantis has not stated whether he will run for president. He has a memoir titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” set to be published by HarperCollins Feb. 28th.