Police Charge 19-Year-Old Woman With Torture, Sexual Abuse Of 4 Children

A 19-year-old Pennsylvania woman is facing multiple charges including child endangerment and sexual assault, the Delaware County District Attorney’s (DA) Office announced Wednesday.

Anais Munoz allegedly tortured and sexually abused four children ranging in age from seven to 13 years old since she moved in with the family of the victims in 2020, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

Officer Jennifer Jones of the Chester Police Department (CPD) responded to a child abuse report at a home in Chester earlier in January. The children participated in a forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in Media on Jan. 5, and described several instances of abuse, according to the DA’s office. (RELATED: Father Accused Of Forcing Children To Witness Siblings’ Torture)

Munoz allegedly used multiple objects to abuse the children, including a lighter, hammer, torch, cords, hangers, a computer, blades and knives. Munoz used a hair straightener to burn the older children’s buttocks, thighs and genital areas, according to the DA.

The two older children were also allegedly subjected to sexual abuse, as Munoz coerced them into giving her sexual pleasure, the DA reported. The two younger children reported witnessing the alleged abuse.

Under threat of additional abuse, the children were forced to lie to their mother about any injuries she may have seen, according to the DA. Munoz allegedly abused the children late at night while their parents were asleep, and is also accused of using the children to obtain drugs.

“These children will bear the physical and emotional scars of the defendant’s conduct for the rest of their lives. Sadly, we can’t undo this tragedy, but rest assured that we will do everything in our power to support these victims and to hold the defendant accountable,” Stollsteimer said in the press release.