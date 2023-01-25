‘We’re Not Going Away’: Eric Swalwell Vows McCarthy Will ‘Regret’ Kicking Him Off Intel Committee

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California vowed Wednesday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would “regret” kicking him off the House Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy removed Swalwell and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California from the House Intelligence Committee Jan. 24, citing Swalwell’s reported relationship with a Chinese spy and allegations that Schiff lied on multiple issues, including claiming that a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden was Russian disinformation and his defense of the now-discredited Steele dossier. (RELATED: ‘That Jeopardized All Of Us’: Kevin McCarthy Shreds Reporter Over Question About Eric Swalwell)

“We will not be quiet. We’re not going away. I think he’ll regret giving all three of us more time on our hands,” Swalwell said during a press conference. “But at the end of the day, our mission now is to restore the credibility and integrity of this institution, of which the speaker has so gravely, so gravely smashed and destroyed.”

WATCH:

McCarthy also confirmed Jan. 9 that the House will vote on removing Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, citing anti-Semitic comments by the member of “the Squad,” a group of left-wing Democrats. The vote to remove Omar could happen this week, the Washington Examiner reported.

“I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people,” McCarthy tweeted Tuesday, following up on promises made in February 2022 during an interview with the Daily Caller.

Democrats removed Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from committee assignments during the 117th Congress, actions cited as precedent for the removal of Schiff, Swalwell and Omar by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

