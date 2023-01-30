Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Appoints State’s First ‘Border Czar’

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed his state’s first “border czar,” during a news conference in San Benito, Texas, Monday.

Abbott chose Mike Banks for the role, which solely entails combatting the destruction he says the federal government has caused. President Joe Biden has overseen record surges in illegal migration at the southern border, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recording more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022. (RELATED: Texas Gov Abbott Pledges To Give Biden A Taste Of His Own Medicine On Illegal Immigration)

“Texas, we’re standing not idly by while the Biden administration refuses to enforce our immigration laws,” Abbott said of Banks, who retired from his post as a more than 20-year Border Patrol agent roughly 10 days ago.

“He has a proven record of going toe to toe with the cartels and winning. Now, he will bring that winning record to help protect Texas from Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott said.

In his new position, Banks will oversee the construction of new portions of the border wall, Abbott said. He will also coordinate with state authorities and landowners.

WATCH:

“For me, the number one priority is to make Texas the number one priority is to make the state of Texas the least desirable place for illegal immigration to cross. I don’t think it’s gonna be that difficult. I’m gonna apply the applicable laws that are out there that should be applied within my ability.”

Abbott has previously referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the country’s border czar for her role in addressing the root causes of migration. He also bused illegal migrants to her front yard on multiple occasions in recent months.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to requests for comment.

