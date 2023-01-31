Elderly Homeowner Shoots Intruders Who Were Beating Him

An elderly Chicago homeowner shot an intruder Monday after two individuals broke into his home and began attacking him, according to reports.

Authorities say the 80-year-old man was at his home which is located near O’Hare International Airport around 10:30 a.m., on Monday when he received a knock at the door. The unidentified victim opened the door when two people “made entry without permission,” police said, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

Upon entry the three individuals began to tussle after the intruders attacked the homeowner, according to the report. The victim, who is licensed to carry, fired a shot at the male intruder and struck him in the chest, according to the report. The other intruder, a woman, was not injured, according to the report.

The elderly victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after he was “battered and sustained injuries throughout the body,” police reportedly said.

The intruders reportedly fled the scene but were later taken into custody after going to Resurrection Hospital for treatment. The male intruder was reportedly listed in critical condition.

It is unclear what the two alleged intruders will be charged with.

Similar incidents have unfolded in recent months, with a Texas homeowner fatally shooting an alleged intruder after confronting him for lurking near his back door. A California homeowner fatally shot an armed intruder in 2021 who kicked down his door while he and his wife were eating breakfast.