Britney Spears Hurls Accusations Of Bullying At Alyssa Milano

Britney Spears hurled accusations of bullying at Alyssa Milano after the famous actress tweeted her concern for Spears’ well-being.

Milano tweeted the message, “Someone please go check on Britney Spears,” on December 22, seemingly out of concern for the pop star. It seems Spears wasn’t impressed and viewed Milano’s message negatively. Spears used her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to tell her 41.6 million followers and fans that she felt Milano’s intrusion was a form of ‘bullying,’ according to Page Six.

Someone please go check on Britney Spears. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 21, 2022

“It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!” Spears said.

“This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!” Spears wrote over a screenshot of Milano’s tweet.

Spears addressed her female fans with a simple sentence that threw shade at Milano.

“Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!” Spears said. (RELATED: Billionaire Nelson Peltz Sues Fired Wedding Planners Who Refused To Return Deposit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

Spears’ anger seems related to a police welfare check at the star’s home on Jan. 26. Fans concerned for Spears’ well-being reached out to local police and requested a welfare check after the star abruptly scrubbed her Instagram account clean and disappeared from all forms of social media She had reportedly also exhibited troubling behavior online a few days prior.

Police went to Spears’ residence and were satisfied that her safety was not at risk.

Milano has not yet addressed the accusation that her message of concern was a ‘bullying’ tactic.