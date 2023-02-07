MSNBC Analyst: Biden ‘Has Taken The High Road’ During Presidency

A Washington Post reporter and MSNBC analyst said Tuesday that President Joe Biden “has taken the high road” during his presidency, but also has “chosen moments of contrast” with “extremist MAGA Republicans.”

“What’s interesting is President Biden, you know, you’re talking tonight how he’s going to take the high road. He’s largely taken the high road his entire presidency,” MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker told host Katy Tur. “On the one hand, he’s actually been quite successful. You outlined a number of legislative accomplishments he got done. A lot, not all of them, but a lot of them were bipartisan, right? He needed those people, he was able to bring them over. On the other hand, he has chosen moments of contrast where he would sort of describe the extremist MAGA Republicans.” (RELATED: Liberals, Democrats Praise Biden For Speech Comparing GOP To Fascists)

Biden escalated his rhetorical attacks on Republicans in the weeks since the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump. Biden accused Republicans of embracing “semi-fascism” during an Aug. 25 speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser and labeled Trump’s supporters a “threat to democracy” in a Sept. 1 speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

WATCH:

Former Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, now a senior White House adviser, claimed “MAGA Republicans” were seeking to “destroy the United States of America” during a Sept. 25 appearance on MSNBC.

Tur noted that Republicans were planning multiple investigations, including into Hunter Biden and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The first [problem] being no one cares, and second that they’re seen as just noise makers contrasted to the White House that is actually getting things done and actually trying to take this all seriously,” author Mark Leibovich said.

“It’s sort of throwing a bunch of stuff against the wall and hoping Hunter Biden, a) or anything else, b) sticks in the public imagination,” Leibovich added.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.