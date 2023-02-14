Former MSNBC Host Says Network Made Her Get Permission To Criticize Hillary Clinton

Former MSNBC host Krystal Ball claimed in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan that the outlet forced her to seek permission if she wanted to criticize Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Ball formerly co-hosted “The Cycle” between 2012 and 2015. Ball said she gave a monologue in 2014 urging Clinton not to run for President in the 2016 cycle.

“I did this whole thing that was like, ‘She sold out to Wall Street. People are gonna hate this lady. She’s like the terrible candidate for the moment. Please don’t run.'”

“I was allowed to say it,” Ball said. “I deliver my thing. I did it exactly how I wanted to do it.” (RELATED: NBC News, MSNBC Staffers Threaten To Walk Out Over Layoffs)

Ball, however, alleged that MSNBC’s then president Phil Griffin had a problem with the commentary.

“Afterwards I get pulled into an office and you know, [I was told] ‘Great monologue, everything’s fine. But next time you do any commentary on Hillary Clinton, it has to get approved by the president of the network.'”

Since leaving MSNBC, Ball has joined forces with Saagar Enjeti and the duo host the podcast “Breaking Points.”