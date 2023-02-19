Famous Actor From ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Dead At Age 78

Famous actor Richard Belzer died in his home in Bouzouls in southwest France early Sunday, at the age of 78.

Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the actor confirmed his death. “He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘Fuck you, motherfucker,’” Scheft said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Belzer is best known for his role as Detective John Munch on “Law and Order: SVU.”

Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing Detective John Munch in a number of NBC crime dramas, including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” has died at age 78 https://t.co/UO4lNcXodE pic.twitter.com/exMS5F81Sl — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2023

Belzer had an impressive catalogue of work under his belt, and has been an actor since his film debut in “The Groove Tube” in 1974. He appeared on early episodes of “Saturday Night Live” and was known for his wisecracks and unique sense of humor.

Belzer played a detective on eight different series in addition to his role on “Law and Order: SVU” but his time on that show was the longest running of his career. He originated the role on NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street” in 1993 and reprised his character in the “Law & Order” series.

Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

The famous actor appeared in nearly 330 episodes of SVU between 1999 and 2013 before announcing his retirement. He returned and made cameo appearances in 2014 and 2016, according to People. (RELATED: ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor In Critical Condition After Medical Incident)

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. pic.twitter.com/ZhygF6ODhE — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 19, 2023

Friends and colleagues of the actor have flooded social media to share their memories of the actor.

“Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP.” Marc Maron said in tweet.

The official Twitter account for “Law and Order” issued a message Sunday.

“Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own,” they wrote.

“Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory,” they said.