‘Proud Of It’: Ben Stiller Refuses To Apologize For ‘Controversial’ Movie ‘Tropic Thunder’

Actor Ben Stiller is defending his 2008 film “Tropic Thunder” and is refusing to apologize for blackface worn by white actor Robert Downey Jr. and alleged offensive depictions of a disabled character.

“I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it,” Stiller tweeted in response to a user urging him to stand by his movie.

I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it. 🙏✊😊 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 21, 2023

“Tropic Thunder,” a movie that depicts a group of five Hollywood actors trying to survive in a hostile jungle, has been targeted by left-wing activists due to Downey Jr.’s portrayal of the character Kirk Lazarus, a method actor who darkens his skin to play a black soldier in the fictional movie. (RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Turns 53 Today. Celebrate With Some Of His Best Moments To Date)

Despite his fierce defense of his movie, Stiller has previously apologized for its alleged offensive depictions.

“Actually Tropic Thunder was boycotted 10 years ago when it came out, and I apologized then. It was always meant to make fun of actors trying to do anything to win awards. I stand by my apology, the movie, Shaun White, And the great people and work of the @SpecialOlympics,” Stiller tweeted in October 2018.

In an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan in January 2020, Downey Jr., who was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar over this role, also stood by the film, arguing that “it was impossible to not have it be an offensive nightmare of a movie.”