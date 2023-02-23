Marianne Williamson Confirms 2024 Run

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson confirmed she will launch a second presidential bid in the 2024 primary.

Williamson’s announcement makes her the first Democratic candidate to run in the primary, even launching her bid before President Joe Biden. The president is expected to announced a re-election campaign, though he has not formally confirmed his intentions.

“I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time,” Williamson said, according to Medill News Service in an exclusive interview.

Williamson will publicly make her campaign announcement at a March 4 event at 2 p.m. (RELATED: Marianna Williamson Secures Presidential Debate Spot Before Sen. Kristen Gillibrand)

In the 2020 primary, she ran with the slogan “join the evolution,” which countered the term “revolution,” the outlet reported. She dropped out of the race after receiving less than one percent of support.

She appeared hopeful that young Americans will fight for the “health, safety and well being” of the U.S., Medill News Service reported.

A majority of potential Democratic primary voters say Biden should not run for re-election, citing his age and job performance as the main reasons. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly said that Biden intends to run for re-election.

Her intent comes after former President Donald Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have announced their 2024 presidential bids.