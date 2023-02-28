Former Obama Official Praises Trump’s Visit To Ohio

A former Obama official praised former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for visiting East Palestine, Ohio, after the train derailment.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed on Feb. 3, spilling hazardous chemicals. Trump visited the town, brining pallets of water and cleaning supplies and meeting with locals and clean-up crews. President Joe Biden has yet to visit the town and has not indicated when he plans to do so.

“Trump has struck a chord with this, though, I have to say, you know, he was, when he went to East Palestine last week. He was better than we had seen in other more recent times where all he does is complain about himself. In East Palestine, he was, you know, he was advocating on behalf of the people that were there, aggrieved on their behalf, not aggrieved on his own behalf, and I don’t-” Jennifer Palmieri, former communications chief under President Barack Obama, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” (RELATED: CNN Reporter Says East Palestine Residents Wouldn’t Care If Biden Was ‘Digging Up Toxic Muck’)

WATCH:

“You know, the area of Ohio is, it’s a tough one, but I think it’s for Democrats. But for the administration, you’ve got to go. You’ve got to you know, Biden should show up at some point as well. Like you just, there’s not a lot of political payoff for that area. But there’s a responsibility and the rest of us want to see that the administration is doing everything they can.”

Several Biden administration officials have tried to pin the blame of the derailment on Trump, though a fact check by both the Daily Caller News Foundation and The Washington Post found Trump was not at all responsible for the derailment.