NFL’s First Ever Black Friday Game Will Be Streamed On Amazon Prime For Free

My name is Jimmy and I’ll take anything you gimme — including this.

The very first NFL game on Black Friday will be able to be viewed by everyone for free, with the game being streamed on Amazon Prime. The game is even free for non-subscribers.

Prime’s coverage of the game will take place on Nov. 24 with pregame coverage kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. The teams who will be playing in the game are currently not known. The NFL will be releasing schedules in May.

Despite that, Amazon Prime has announced their broadcasting team, which will feature Charissa Thompson as the host of the pregame show and alongside her Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks and Michael Smith. For in-game action, Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung will be handling those duties, Amazon said in an announcement.

Prime Video will kick off the 2023 holiday season with an early present for @NFL fans: Free access to the first NFL Black Friday stream on November 24https://t.co/Y04eXQspbH — PrimeVideoSportsPR (@PrimeSportsPR) March 7, 2023

I wonder why none of us thought of this earlier. Having football on Black Friday is a fantastic idea.

Yeah, there’s a lot of people out shopping, but there’s also people like me who just like to hang out with my family and get a little football time in at home. I’ve been Black Friday shopping before, and it’s just way too chaotic for me. (RELATED: Multiple Reports Have Tom Brady Potentially Un-Retiring (Again) And Heading To The Miami Dolphins)

And then you have the craziness of people fighting and stuff…

Yeah, I’m good. Give me football!