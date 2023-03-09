REPORT: WWE In Talks With Regulators To Legalize Betting On Scripted Matches

I would absolutely love to see this happen.

WWE is reportedly in discussions with state gambling regulators to legalize betting on high-profile scripted matches, according to a report from CNBC.

The sports entertainment giant is coordinating with accounting firm EY to keep scripted match results a secret so regulators will have confidence that the results will not leak out to the public, according to CNBC’s report. EY, also known as Ernst & Young, and PwC have worked with award shows in the past, including the Emmys and Academy Awards, to help keep results secret.

With the Academy Awards in particular, betting on the event is already legal and available through regulators, including giant fish like DraftKings and FanDuel. Most states, however, don’t allow it. The WWE has cited the Oscars and their betting system to convince regulators that gambling is safe to do when it comes to scripted matches, according to CNBC.

WWE in talks with state gambling regulators to legalize betting on scripted match results https://t.co/flfOynoVdB — CNBC (@CNBC) March 8, 2023

It’s funny, because my wife and I (as well as my step-daughter) are always trying to predict how WWE will book its matches. A lot of times, we’re right, so I know that I would be able to make a lot of money from something like this.

But my problem is the fact that Florida’s legalized online sports betting is being held up in federal court right now, so I wouldn’t be able to bet. With that being said, I’d still love to see this happen, because I’m holding on to hope that the Sunshine’s state’s government will work things out with the federal government. And then if that happens, and that’s a pretty big if right now, then maybe … just maybe … I can bet on sports and professional wrestling. (RELATED: Draymond Green Completely Destroys Memphis’ Dillon Brooks In Trash-Talking Video Right Before Game Against One Another)

Dreams … dreams … but despite my situation, it would still be pretty cool to see legalized betting on WWE matches.