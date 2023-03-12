Elizabeth Banks Narrowly Evades Face-Planting On Oscars Stage

The first stumble of the 2023 Oscars goes to Elizabeth Banks.

The famous actress barely took a few steps onto the Dolby stage in Los Angeles Sunday, before she put her high heel down on the fabric of her dress and began to stumble.

Elizabeth Banks stumbles while taking the stage at the #Oscars. “He tripped me,” she jokes of the Cocaine Bear who accompanied her. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/ldDmOovz7A — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

All eyes were on the star as she took a few very awkward steps that nearly led to an on-stage face-plant.

Banks put her arms out and flailed them about in an obvious attempt to stay upright – and it worked! Just as it seemed she was about to lose her balance and fall forward the actress leaned forward, arched her back, and used her arms to steady herself in a far-from-graceful, yet quite successful moment.

Her facial expression showed her obvious distress.

Banks took a small, few-second pause before finding her footing and continuing to the microphone to present the award for best visual effects. (RELATED: The Fashion Hits And Misses From The Oscars Champagne Carpet)

“He tripped me,” she joked, as she gestured toward the person in the bear costume beside her, representing the bear from “Cocaine Bear.”