REPORT: Wide Receivers All Around The NFL Are ‘Blowing Up’ Patrick Mahomes In An Attempt To Join Kansas City Chiefs

Players want rings, it’s that simple.

Wide receivers all around the NFL have reportedly been “blowing up” Patrick Mahomes‘ phone throughout the entire offseason thus far, requesting to join his Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

“Guys have been calling Mahomes all offseason,” Palmer said. “’Can I come to Kansas City? Can I come play with you guys?’”

Despite several receivers reportedly being interested in joining the Chiefs, the franchise’s plan “right now” is to bring back everyone from the 2022 campaign, according to Palmer. This includes wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who played a critical role in helping Kansas City win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles.

How are the reigning Super Bowl champs planning to keep their offense stocked in 2023? Can we expect more trades ahead of free agency?

If you’re a wide receiver, the Chiefs are absolutely going to be an attractive destination for you. You have Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback and an elite chance of winning a Super Bowl. The only thing that sucks about the whole thing is the fact that Kansas City is cold.

Which reminds me … I love how my Miami Dolphins have become a prime landing spot for top playmakers. Just look at the recent Jalen Ramsey deal: He preferred South Beach. So did Tyreek Hill. And then you also have Bradley Chubb. (RELATED: ‘Ain’t Taking No Sh*t’: Brook Lopez And Trey Lyles Ejected After An Outright Brawl Nearly Explodes In Bucks-Kings Game)

Boy oh boy … What an exciting time to be a Dolphins fan (and a Chiefs fan at that).