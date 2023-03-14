Reality Star Tyler Cameron Says He Asked His Dad For Money To Pay For Dates With Supermodel Gigi Hadid

Reality television star Tyler Cameron revealed he almost had no money when he was dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, and that he had to rely on his father to send him money for dates.

“The Bachelorette” alum dished the dirt on Monday’s episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast with Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tatrick. Cameron said he had virtually no money to his name while trying to date the heiress and supermodel.

“[Cameron] goes to me, ‘Dude, I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account,” Tatrick said, referencing a conversation he apparently once had with Cameron.

“‘I don’t know what my next job is, and I’m dating Gigi Hadid,'” Tatrick continued, quoting Cameron.

Cameron then chimed in to let Tatrick know he was far worse off than Tatrick’s initial estimate suggested.

“Not even $5,000, I had like $200, you know what I mean?” Cameron said during the podcast.

“I’d be going on dates, I’m like calling [my] pops up in the bathroom. I’m like, ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card’s gonna go through,” Cameron said. “I need you to send me some money right now.’ And he’s like, ‘You got it, son, go get it.'”

“I’d be going on dates — like this is in my early days of living in New York City. I’m living on Matt’s beanbag,” he said, referring to fellow Bachelor Nation star Matt James.

But Cameron said he eventually figured it out, and managed to take Hadid out on a few dates before they split up after about two months.

Cameron described the experience of dating Hadid, saying his financial challenges did not have a negative impact on him in the way one might assume.

“Have no money, but I’m like the happiest I’ve ever been ’cause like the world is wide open to me in New York City,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron)

“When you go on a date with Gigi, and you only have $200 to your name, how do you pay for it? Do you ever have a story, like how are you managing that?” Tatrick asked.

“You’re just crossing your fingers at this point,” Cameron said, as he laughed about his past situation.

“At this point, I don’t even know what a credit card is,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Author Claims Prince William And Kate Middleton Throw Things At Each Other During Fights)

“I got a straight debit card so when you hit zero, you hit zero, you know, so I’m just crossing my fingers, hoping it swipes, and it just kept swiping.”

Hadid reached out to Cameron on social media after she saw him on “The Bachelorette,” and initiated their short-lived relationship, according to Page Six.