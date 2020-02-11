Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Cameron Makes Acting Debut On ABC Comedy ‘Single Parents’

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron has transitioned to acting after winning the hearts of America on the reality show.

Cameron will appear on the Valentine’s Day episode of “Single Parents,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The episode Cameron will appear in is called “Chez Second Grade.”



Cameron made his first TV debut by appearing on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Now, he will play a smoking hot delivery guy, Danny, who Leighton Meester’s character, Angie, has a crush on. Angie eventually attempts to get Danny to do some handiwork in the bedroom.

Everyone wanted Cameron to be the next “Bachelor,” but he wasn’t ready for the role. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Former ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C. Calls It Quit)

“Maybe down the road, but right now my heart really wasn’t in it,” Cameron told ET back in October. “I had a lot of stuff going on back home and so I wasn’t where I needed to be right now. But down the road, who knows.”

I’d love for Cameron to be the “Bachelor” one day, but I would also really like to see him have an acting career. I really just want to see him be successful. He’s been taking bigger steps since his first days with modeling and dating supermodel Gigi Hadid after being on the show.