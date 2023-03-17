Connecticut Rep Stripped Of Leadership Roles Until Further Notice After Crash And DUI Arrest

Democratic Connecticut State House Speaker Matt Ritter said he has taken Democratic State Rep. Robin Comey off her committee and leadership assignments until further notice after she was allegedly involved in a Thursday night crash and arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to local media.

The rollover crash happened in Hartford close to the State Capitol, and Comey was subsequently arrested for DUI, News 12 Connecticut reported. She apparently stumbled as police ran her through a sobriety test, based on footage filmed on site, and the incident report said she “reeked of alcoholic beverages and could not stay focused when being spoken to,” according to News 8. (RELATED: School Bus Driver Charged With DUI While Taking Kids Home)

“My immediate reaction is to think about Rep. Comey’s next steps,” Ritter said, NBC Connecticut reported. “I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can.”

Comey became Assistant House Majority Whip for the 2023 legislative session and has been serving on the Committee on Children, the Education Committee and the Human Services Committee. She was originally elected in 2018 and won re-election in November 2022 with more than 56% of the vote.

The Hartford Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

