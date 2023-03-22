REPORT: Trump Rakes In Big Money After Predicting Indictment

Former President Donald Trump reportedly raised over $1.5 million in grassroots funding after predicting his indictment over the weekend.

The Trump campaign reportedly raked in the money in the three days since the former president predicted his arrest in a Saturday post on Truth Social, according to Fox News. The campaign sent out a slew of fundraising emails and videos targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is expected to carry out the potential indictment.

The former president called on his supporters to make a contribution in a Saturday Truth Social post.

“If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything,” Trump wrote. “If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com. We have to take back our Country and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

The campaign sent out similar messages in emails following the indictment prediction, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘A Political Circus’: Republican Governor Reacts To Potential Trump Arrest)

“If the current Democrat regime can get away with threatening to arrest its biggest political opponent, then our once great Republic will have fully descended into a third-world tyranny,” an email said, according to Fox News.

Another campaign email asked supporters to sign a petition to condemn the possible arrest, according to Fox News. The petition gave signers the option to make a $500, $1,000 or $3,300 donation to Trump’s campaign. A separate fundraising email also suggested that a donation would make a “1,500% impact,” the Washington Examiner reported.

Bragg’s office is reportedly gearing up charges against Trump for allegedly directing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels to have her remain silent about their alleged affair at the onset of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump also saw a surge in fundraising numbers following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, Fox News reported.