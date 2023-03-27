Famous Singer AJ McLean Takes A Relationship Break To Work On Repairing His Marriage

Famous singer and former Backstreet Boy AJ McLean is separating from his wife of 11 years, but intends to reunite with her in the future, according to a Monday report.

AJ confirmed that he is taking time away from wife Rochelle DeAnna for now, but they are both doing so with a plan to reconnect after they have a chance to work on some of their individual issues, according to TMZ. “Marriage is hard, but worth it,” the couple said in a joint statement to TMZ. “We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” they said.

Last show for now. Lets rock Hong Kong one more night!! pic.twitter.com/SdTY7ENXpT — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) March 15, 2023

The couple did not reveal the cause of their split or what led them to the conclusion they’d be better off working on themselves before rejoining as a couple.

“The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family,” they said to TMZ.

AJ and Rochelle were united in their discussion of the separation, already demonstrating they are able to remain amicable and agreeable during this transition.

They made it clear they would not be revealing their personal issues in the public sphere.

Happiest of bdays to my mini me. Daddy is so proud of the little woman you are. I love you baby girl. Happy birthday my love! Now let’s go celebrate! pic.twitter.com/jA3WZH6Jtv — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) March 19, 2023

“We ask for respect and privacy at this time,” the couple said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Announces She’s Getting A Divorce)

“Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved,” they said, putting their family first.

AJ and Rochelle were married in 2011 after dating for six years. They are parents to two daughters named Ava and Lyric, according to TMZ.