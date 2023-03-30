‘Something Feels Terrible’: Jesse Watters Reacts Furiously To Trump Indictment

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted furiously on live television to former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday evening.

Watters was live on “The Five” when the news broke about Trump’s indictment.

“It is a disgusting scene at the D.A.’s office, and that man better show up to the cameras and start answering questions about what judgements he made here. And I hope the House Republicans haul his little butt back to Capitol Hill, and so he answers questions to the American people about what he’s doing here. This cannot stand. I actually agree with [co-host] Jessica [Tarlov]. This doesn’t feel right. Something feels terrible,” he said.

Watters was referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has consistently downgraded felony offenses and refused to prosecute misdemeanors. Bragg ran on a soft-on-crime platform and received funding from Democratic party megadonor George Soros during his 2021 campaign. (RELATED: Fox News Host Gasps At News Of Trump Indictment)

Trump’s indictment is related to an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made by attorney Michael Cohen to former porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be indicted and a strong favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Trump said in a statement following his indictment.