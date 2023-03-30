Fox News Host Gasps At News Of Trump Indictment

A Fox News host could be heard gasping in the background when “The Five” co-host Sandra Smith reported former President Donald Trump’s indictment live on air.

“Here we have just gotten word former President Donald Trump Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York,” Smith said, as a gasp could be heard in the background. Smith was co-hosting the show alongside Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich and Jessica Tarlov.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday in connection to an alleged $130,000 hush-money payment sent to former porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is the first president in American history to be indicted and he is the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He said on March 18 he expected to be arrested by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for charges related to the alleged payment.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Trump said in a statement.