Transgender Activists Reverse Course, Cancel ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Protest After Nashville Shooting

Transgender activists are scrapping the “trans day of vengeance” protest days after they said the protest would continue as planned in the wake of the Nashville mass shooting by a transgender artist.

Our Rights DC, an activist group involved in scheduling the protest, released a statement on Thursday saying “this action is not happening due to [a] credible threat to life and safety.” The group planned the event alongside the Transgender Radical Activist Network (TRAN), which released a statement after the Nashville mass shooting that the protest would continue. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Appropriate’: Parents Call Out School Board For Refusing To Let Students Opt-Out Of Gender Identity Lessons)

Full statement in thread: pic.twitter.com/Y4xPOzl4tb — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) March 30, 2023

Activists from TRAN and Our Rights DC were supposed to protest outside of the Supreme Court on Apr.1 to voice their displeasure with laws banning “gender-affirming” care in red states and the broader political climate. “Gender-affirming” care typically involves transgender surgical procedures and giving puberty blockers to distressed children.

Audrey Hale, a female identifying as transgender and using “he/him” pronouns, killed three students and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday. Hale was an artist who previously attended the school and used detailed maps to plan the attack.

Nashville police officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo led a group of officers into the school and fatally shot Hale when they confronted her. She left behind a manifesto currently being reviewed by the FBI before it is released to the public.