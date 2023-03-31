‘We Are In A Cold Civil War’: Princeton Professor Predicts Racial, Class Conflict After Trump Indictment

A Princeton professor said Friday that the United States is in a “cold civil war” with Republicans and Democrats on opposite sides following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“We are in a cold civil war,” Eddie Glaude, a professor of African-American studies at the Ivy League university, told MSNBC host Chris Jansing. “There’s no doubt about it, and that cold civil war falls along the lines of Republican and Democrat and that of course has racial and class undertones and overtones, but we’re in a cold civil war. We can’t deny that, and Trump is an avatar.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters Tells Sen. Josh Hawley That Lawmakers Must Show ‘Some Sort Of Resistance’ After Trump Indictment)

WATCH:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

“He represents all of these sorts of grievances, these fears, this sense of marginalization, the skepticism about government, about the other and the like, and so all of this is out in the open and this trial – and I think there will be cascading indictments, this is just a first of others to come, I believe – it bears the weight of those divisions,” Glaude added.

Trump’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday before Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan.

