Judge Warns Trump Over Social Media Posts, Declines Gag Order

The judge overseeing the arraignment of former President Donald Trump Tuesday warned the former president over his posts on Truth Social, a journalist tweeted Tuesday.

“Judge warns #Trump to refrain from social media posts that could foment unrest, after messages critical of prosecutor,” Susan Li tweeted, citing the Associated Press.

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge warns #Trump to refrain from social media posts that could foment unrest, after messages critical of prosecutor — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) April 4, 2023

Trump was critical of Judge Juan Merchan in a Tuesday post on Truth Social. (RELATED: ‘Radical, Corrupted, Governments’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump Arrest To Mandela, Jesus)

“VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND – WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL. ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS,” TRUMP POSTED. “HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR ‘KAMALA’ & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!”

Trump also took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the social media site.

“D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment,” Trump posted Monday. “There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!”

Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House. Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges, and pleaded not guilty on all 34 felony counts during his appearance in court.

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

