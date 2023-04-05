Indian Bride’s Ex-Lover Allegedly Kills Groom With IED Disguised As Wedding Present

An ex-lover of a newlywed Indian woman allegedly killed her husband with an improvised explosive device (IED) disguised as a wedding present, BBC reported Wednesday.

The wedding gift initially appeared to be a home theater system, the outlet reported. Police said the groom was instantly killed while his brother later died in a hospital after the device allegedly exploded upon connection to a power source, according to BBC.

Police said the incident reportedly occurred at the home of the groom in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The suspect in the blast, identified by police as Sarju Markam, hails from the nearby Madhya Pradesh state, the outlet reported.

Girl’s ex-lover gifts ‘home-theatre bomb’, kills groom & brother in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham Police identified the Kabirdham home-theatre bomb suspect as 33-year-old Sarju Markam, who is married and has two children.https://t.co/FATAXzvund — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 5, 2023

Authorities maintain that Markam, who is now under arrest, was allegedly displeased with the bride as she was reportedly his former lover, BBC reported. (RELATED: At Least 13 Injured, Crews Responding After Explosion At Metal Manufacturing Plant)

Police said Markam also claimed that the bride was his second wife despite her family arranging a different marriage. Markam has not given any statements since his arrest, the outlet reported.

Police report that the blast, which injured an 18-month-old boy along with three other individuals, caused a section of the roof and some walls in the house to crumble, according to BBC.