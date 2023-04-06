Biden Set To Further Crack Down On Gas-Powered Cars And Trucks: REPORT

The Biden administration will continue cracking down on emissions from gas-powered vehicles, and is set to propose the strictest federal emissions standards yet in Detroit on April 12, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources that had been briefed on the plan.

The proposed rules from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are expected to implement stricter rules on carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and more, for vehicles with model years between 2027 and 2032, Bloomberg reported. The Biden administration recently approved a strict set of Californian emissions standards that would effectively ban the sale of diesel-powered heavy duty vehicles after 2045, after the state and others implemented a similar ban on gas-powered cars and smaller vehicles after 2035. (RELATED: Biden Admin Issues Sweeping EV Tax Credit Rules, Leaving Door Open For Foreign Companies)

The EPA is also set to propose stricter rules on heavy-duty vehicles on Wednesday and on power plants later in April, according to Bloomberg. The EPA in March proposed rules that would heavily limit smog-producing nitrous oxide emissions by power plants, primarily located in the Midwest, which can blow into other states.

The Biden administration has faced pressure from traditional automakers, which have pushed for stricter rules to be delayed, while electric carmakers have pushed for the administration to implement stricter rules following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and other government subsidies, according to Bloomberg.

The administration has made transitioning the economy toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 a top priority issue.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

