Newsmax Host Uses 12-Gauge Shotgun To Show Bud Light How He Really Feels

Newsmax host and former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie shared a video Sunday in which he showed Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, how he really feels about its decision to make transgender Dylan Mulvaney its brand ambassador.

The video starts with Higbie approaching his camera holding a can of Bud Light in one hand, and a 12-gauge shotgun in the other. “I’m out,” he says, before launching the can into the freaking stratosphere. Seconds later, he blows it out of the sky with such insane accuracy that its hard to not watch the eight-second clip on repeat. He wraps it up with a “peace” sign to the camera, in true Higbie fashion.

Higbie’s strength, aim and power pretty much go without saying, but his decision to speak out means something more. He joins the likes of Kid Rock in decrying Bud Light’s newest spokesperson.

To this day, I have yet to understand what talent Mulvaney has or what the biological male has to do with what was once real America’s go-to cheap brew. Were Mulvaney good at something other than being a horrifically insulting stereotype of Barbie-esque womanhood, I personally wouldn’t care about this situation.

As it is, Mulvaney is a white biological male who is taking jobs from biological women. And if that isn’t the most privileged thing I’ve ever heard, I don’t know what is. And it certainly doesn’t vibe with a majority of Americans, who seem to be avoiding not just Bud Light, but all Anheuser-Busch products — or, at least they are where I live. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Kid Rock Blows Away Bud Light In The Most American Way Possible)

As I said in a previous article on this topic: it’s hard to truly describe what it feels like to see biological men with mental health disorders be taken more seriously than biological women. Knowing that men like Higbie, Kid Rock and others are out there defending us, is probably the only good thing to come out of this situation.