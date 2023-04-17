Rep. George Santos Announces Reelection Campaign

Embattled Republican New York Rep. George Santos announced Monday he is running for reelection despite ongoing investigations and bipartisan opposition to his candidacy.

“Today, Congressman George Santos (R-NY) announces his 2024 reelection campaign to continue serving the people of New York’s Third Congressional District,” his campaign press release says. Santos formally declared his candidacy in March when he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. He previously told local officials he would not run for reelection, ABC7 reported in December. (RELATED: Reporters Clamor For George Santos’ Attention As He Weaves Through Public On Way To Trump Court Case)

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸 To support donate here:👇🏽https://t.co/BH2nGK54vp pic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 17, 2023

“As a first-generation American, I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district. I grew up poor with a single mom, and thanks to the American dream, a poor boy of immigrant parents in Queens can grow up to serve his community in the halls of Congress,” Santos said in a statement.

His announcement did not address the investigations into his extensive fabrications, alleged fraud by his pet charity and alleged check fraud in Brazil. Santos is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the FBI, Brazilian authorities and U.S. prosecutors. He admitted to lying about his education, work history and ethnicity in a December interview with the New York Post.

Republican New York Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Mike Lawler, and Brandon Williams have publicly called on Santos to resign. He stepped down from his committee assignments after a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in January.

Afghanistan veteran and former JP Morgan analyst Kellen Curry is challenging Santos in the Republican primary and Democratic state lawmaker Josh Lafazan is already campaigning against Santos. President Biden won the district in 2020 alongside former Democratic New York Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Santos’ campaign could not be reached for comment.