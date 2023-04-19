Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasts Eric Swalwell To His Face For Alleged ‘Sexual Relationship’ With Suspected Chinese Spy

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell during a hearing Tuesday for his alleged “sexual relationship” with a suspected Chinese spy.

“That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and everyone knows it, but thanks for entertaining,” Greene said at the House Homeland Security Committee hearing. Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman then interrupted her, demanding that the committee remove Greene’s comment from the record. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Troll Biden With Prop Chinese Balloon Ahead Of SOTU)

MTG just dropped a bomb on Eric Swalwell and halted an entire hearing in its tracks pic.twitter.com/g0PeX7hUjQ — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) April 19, 2023

Greene was asked to retract her words about Swalwell and denied the request. GOP Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, the committee chair, then refused to strike her taunt from the record, and committee Republicans thwarted Democrats’ subsequent request to appeal the ruling.

Prior to Greene’s remarks, Swalwell was questioning Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about a rise in antisemitic. He displayed an October 2022 tweet by the House Judiciary GOP that read “Kanye. Elon. Trump,” praising the two right-leaning celebrities along with the former president. The tweet was deleted in December after West delivered an antisemitic rant on Alex Jones’ InfoWars program.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee for his alleged relationship with Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy also known as Fang Fang. She allegedly cultivated connections with Swalwell and other California politicians from 2011 to 2015 at the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security.

Fang allegedly bundled campaign contributions for Swalwell and provided an intern for his congressional office, according to a lengthy Dec. 2020 Axios report. She reportedly developed close ties to Swalwell and had sexual relations with two mayors from midwestern U.S. cities.

Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Fang.